We meet just twice a month!

My boyfriend and I have been together for almost two years, and the amount of time he spends with me has consistently dropped. We used to meet on every weekend when we began dating, and also multiple times during the week. Now, things are so bad that I see him once or twice a month. I asked him if this was bothering him, and he said it was actually perfect because of how busy he is. He says this relationship is exactly what he needs because he has so many things going on, and my presence makes all the difference. I am not sure if this is what works for me though, because even though I am not clingy and don’t need to see him all the time, I think there is something dysfunctional about our relationship. Am I being paranoid, or just touchy about this?

You’re allowed to feel anything you want to, because your feelings should reflect your opinion, not your boyfriend’s acceptance of where things stand. The current situation may work for you both for now, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t question what you want out of this relationship. If meeting him two times a month isn’t what you thought this would be like, and he isn’t considering changing this, you should ask yourself if it fits your definition of a good situation. Remember, being happy is not the same as accepting the status quo to make someone else happy.

I struggle to handle arguments with my partner because she always makes me feel as if I am being harsh or manipulative. I know I’m not, because this is a tactic she has used for years. I just avoid saying anything critical because I always end up being portrayed as the villain. What do I do?

If you can’t say what you think and are made to feel like an aggressor when you believe you are a victim, this is a sign of emotional abuse and not something you see in a healthy relationship.

