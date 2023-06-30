Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Why am I so afraid to commit

Why am I so afraid to commit?

Updated on: 30 June,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

This isn’t necessarily an easy thing to do, but you will get better at it if you learn to stop putting too much pressure on yourself

Why am I so afraid to commit?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Why am I so afraid to commit?
x
00:00

I have a phobia of commitment, which I have been aware of for a long time. I date a lot of girls and always end the relationship after a few months because I am afraid of them getting too close. Because of this, I have missed out on finding a good companion. There have been some great people in my life, all of whom I have turned away from without having a very good reason. I am turning 32 this year and am afraid that I will always be alone because I cannot commit to a long-term relationship. All my friends are either married or planning to marry soon. I am going to speak to a counsellor about this, but is there anything else I can do to try and avoid ruining the possibility of making something work in the future? I don’t want to be alone all the time just because of this irrational fear. Please help.
It’s great that you acknowledge the issue and more important that you are ready and willing to get the help you need to address it. One thing you can do, apart from speaking to a professional, is try and separate your need for companionship from your need to commit to a long-term relationship. A fear of commitment is not uncommon, but you can try and focus on getting to know someone better as opposed to evaluating someone from the perspective of a potential partner. Sometimes, it’s nice to just spend time with another person, and try to understand them, rather than worrying about it being a date. If you like being with someone and feel a need to see them again, you can take things one day at a time until you realize you are happy to meet them for a longer period. This isn’t necessarily an easy thing to do, but you will get better at it if you learn to stop putting too much pressure on yourself. Why not simply enjoy the presence of someone for a change?  


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com



DR Love relationships sex and relationships mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK