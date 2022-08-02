Why did he lie about his age?

If he wants to make this relationship work, it is up to him to help rebuild trust. If that doesn’t happen, you may have no choice but to end this and move on

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend has been lying about his age, and I only found out about it by accident when I saw his passport recently. I asked him about it, and he said it was for work, because he didn’t want his office to know he was older. The reason didn’t make sense and I didn’t push him on it, but I have begun to have some trust issues because of this. We have been together for over two years, and he never mentioned this, which makes me wonder if there are other aspects of his life that he is withholding from me. It’s making it hard for me to talk to him because this is always at the back of my mind whenever he says something. If I don’t trust him, I don’t think this relationship has a future and I don’t know what to do. Should I break up with him?

Trust is critical in a relationship, and you are right to be worried about your future with him if you can’t resolve this. I suggest you revisit that topic about his age, tell him why it’s bothering you, and ask for a clearer explanation. If he can give you one, and you accept it, you may both be able to get over this in time. If he can’t, you will be unable to deal with it and may question everything he says in the future, the way you already are. If he wants to make this relationship work, it is up to him to help rebuild trust. If that doesn’t happen, you may have no choice but to end this and move on.

I really like this guy and we have common friends, so I know he likes me too. I keep waiting for him to ask me out, but he always hesitates for some reason even though I have given him multiple opportunities. Should I keep waiting or just ask him out for coffee?

Life is too short to keep waiting for someone to speak up.

