Why do I always judge people!

Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

I can’t force myself to be with someone just because I want to be in a relationship. What should I do?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
I am a 24-year old male and have been single for years. I had two short relationships a year or so ago, but they ended because I think I set my standards too high. When I meet someone, I immediately start to judge them, which makes it hard for me to have a third or fourth date. It’s not as if there is anything wrong with the girls I meet, but for some reason I always think that I can meet someone better. I know this is a problem, and it’s why I have stopped using dating apps because I feel as if I will be disappointed, but if I can’t resolve this feeling, I am also worried that I will always be single. I can’t force myself to be with someone just because I want to be in a relationship. What should I do?
Self-awareness is a great thing, because it means you know this is your problem, and one that you alone can resolve. You’re right about not forcing yourself to be in a relationship, because that is unfair to you as well as the person you’re with. Maybe it makes sense to take a step back from dating and spend a little more time trying to understand why you want to date someone. Ask yourself what you are looking for in a relationship, what kind of person you believe is right for you, and why you think the people you have dated so far didn’t meet those expectations. When you have a better idea, it may also make sense to meet more people without wanting to get into a relationship. Sometimes, it takes time to get to know someone better and believing you’re meeting them with the intention of dating can prevent you from engaging with them like someone who just wants a new friend.


Things got awkward during my second date with someone I met online, and I don’t know if he will see me again. What do I do?
Call him and explain.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


