Why do I struggle to date long term?

I am a 29-year old guy and have been struggling to date anyone for a long period. I meet women, go out with them, and things seem to go well for a few months. Then, for no reason, they drift away or just end things abruptly. My friends can’t make sense of it either and just tease me about it now, but I am starting to get concerned because I don’t want to turn 30 without knowing what a strong, committed relationship is like. I want to settle down in a couple of years and am afraid of not being able to find someone to be with. What should I do to try and get someone to stay with me for more than a few months? If I can’t figure this out, I am afraid I may marry and that may end soon, too. I can’t think of a solution. Please help.

Relationships and people take time to understand. There could be something you’re doing that puts people off, or it could be a complete coincidence too. Either way, it is only by being more introspective and getting a better sense of how you treat the people you’re dating, that you can come to better understand what you may or may not be doing wrong. Your friends may not be able to help because they aren’t the ones you’re dating. Have you tried reaching out to the women you have dated, and asking them for their honest opinion on why things didn’t work out? They may not have anything to say, but any clues may help, even if they say it wasn’t what you were doing at all. We all mature differently, at different stages. Getting older is great because it arms us with better tools to communicate and engage with others, and the best thing to do is to keep meeting new people. You may not know what you’re doing to put them off, but you will understand yourself better and eventually meet someone who gets you.

