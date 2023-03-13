Why is he suddenly buying me gifts?

Why not concentrate on meeting her more often, getting to know her better, and giving her a chance to know you too before gauging what a good time for that conversation may be

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend and I have been together for a year, and, in all that time, he has never bought me a gift. He has taken me out to dinner a few times but has never splurged on anything even on my birthday. For the past few weeks, however, he has been buying me expensive things for no reason. I was pleasantly surprised the first time this happened, but it has happened again almost every other weekend since. When I ask him what the reason or occasion is, he says it’s just because he feels like it. I know he hasn‘t received a raise at work so I don’t know what to think. My friends say it’s because he has done something wrong and is using presents to deal with his guilt and I am beginning to worry that this might be true. How do I know if he is cheating on me? Should I confront him?

Sometimes, a gift is like a compliment, and should simply be accepted. If you have reasons to doubt him, confront him, by all means. If there is no reason, and you simply suspect him because he is buying you things, tell him why this is making you suspicious without accusing him of anything. It’s possible that he has simply decided to change how he behaves with you after a year. You can always ask him to not buy you things too. Either way, consider every other aspect of your relationship, how strong your bond is, and whether there is genuine love between you two, before thinking the worst.

I want to tell my crush that we should consider a formal relationship but am afraid this may frighten her. She may think it’s too soon and I don’t want to come across as too intense. What should I tell her?

Why not concentrate on meeting her more often, getting to know her better, and giving her a chance to know you too before gauging what a good time for that conversation may be?

