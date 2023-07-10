Why should my age be a problem?

If he cares, what stops him from working harder to meet these expectations? That’s what healthy dialogue between couples is meant to accomplish

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 20-year old guy and have been very interested in a girl three years older. She likes me too but refuses to go out with me because she says my age is a problem. She wants someone her age or older but doesn’t have a good reason for this. She says it is about maturity and financial security, even though I have told her to just meet me for dinner and get to know me before making these judgements. She knows where I am working and I have told her that it will take me some time to earn more money, but I am confident that I will when I get more experience. She doesn’t take these things into consideration and is willing to ignore her feelings for me just because of her belief that she needs someone older. How can I change her mind?

You can’t change her mind if she knows what she wants. She may have feelings for you but, if she is willing to give them up for something she believes is more important, it should be obvious that her feelings aren’t as strong as yours are. You have presented your case, she knows all about you, and is unwilling to get to know you better. I don’t see how she can be clearer about her response. If she isn’t interested, you have to respect that. You may have strong feelings for her, but a relationship is about two people, so accept it and move on.

What can I do to make my boyfriend be kinder and more loving towards me. I have no complaints about our relationship because it is strong and I know he genuinely loves me, but he doesn’t show it as often as I would like him to.

If this is a strong relationship, why can’t you talk more about what you expect from him? If he cares, what stops him from working harder to meet these expectations? That’s what healthy dialogue between couples is meant to accomplish.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com