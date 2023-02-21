Will things work out after marriage?

This is your life you’re talking about, and you both owe it to each other to have partners who love and respect each other. The sooner you tell him how you feel, the better.

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 29-year old woman and have been engaged to my boyfriend for two years. We were supposed to be married a year ago, but there was a delay because of the pandemic and financial obligations that prevented him from being able to put a down payment on an apartment. The wedding is now scheduled to take place in six months, but I have begun to have doubts about him. It now feels as if we are just doing this because it is expected of us. There is no real love or connection, and we are just going through the motions because we are engaged and our families expect us to go ahead and marry. I know he feels this way too, but we don’t even want to confront it because we are afraid of what will happen if we break off the engagement. Should we postpone the wedding until we get some clarity, or assume things will work out after we are married?

Nothing will work itself out by magic just because you have signed a legal document. If something is bothering you as well as your boyfriend, the time to discuss it is now, before the wedding. This is exactly what an engagement period is for, to try and figure out if this is something you are both committed to. It’s okay to have doubts, but it’s not okay to make a lifelong commitment to something neither of you feels strongly about because that is unfair to you both. This is your life you’re talking about, and you both owe it to each other to have partners who love and respect each other. The sooner you tell him how you feel, the better.

Should I try and be nicer to my girlfriend’s friends even if they are rude and dismissive towards me?

You are an adult, and people should be treated with respect only if they reciprocate.

