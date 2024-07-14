Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Wish hed stop being childish

Wish he’d stop being childish...

Updated on: 15 July,2024 04:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

I don’t want an argument which is why I haven’t asked him to stop.

Wish he’d stop being childish...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Wish he’d stop being childish...
x
00:00

My boyfriend always sends me screenshots of conversations he has with other women, which doesn’t make any sense. He knows I don’t get jealous, and sometimes feels he does this just to make me feel as if there are other women in his life. Does he want me to get possessive?
Does he want to make me feel insecure and work harder on this relationship? It all sounds strange. I don’t even react these days, but he still does it. I also find it odd that he feels the need to have conversations with other women because it’s not as if they are close friends. How do I deal with this? It’s childish and almost immature for him to act this way when there is no reason for him to do so. I don’t want an argument which is why I haven’t asked him to stop.


If this makes no sense to you, you should definitely ask him to stop. There is nothing to be gained by trying to avoid an argument with someone behaving in a way that makes no sense to you. If he wants a reaction, ask him why he’s doing it and what he expects. If the idea of him chatting with other women for no reason is upsetting, that should be called out as well because you have a right to do that. Either way, don’t let this slide if it’s on your mind, because it should be addressed.


I met someone who said he didn’t feel as if we were a good match. At the same time, he has asked me on another date, and we have gone out three times since then. I’m confused. What does he want, and should I keep meeting him?
What do you want? If you find him interesting, but he doesn’t reciprocate, this is a waste of your time. If he doesn’t know what he wants, ask him if he needs time to figure it out. How long you want to wait is up to you. 


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love love tips relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK