Wondering if she’s cheating on me...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I wanted to surprise my girlfriend on her birthday and visited her office without letting her know I would be there. I wanted to take her out to lunch and was told that she was already at lunch with a colleague. I didn’t say anything and went home. When I met her that evening, I asked her what she did all day, but she didn’t mention going to lunch with anyone. I don’t know if she is cheating on me and I’m sad because I think she could have mentioned lunch with someone. I want to ask her directly but don’t know how I will deal with it if she lies and says she was at work all day. What should I do?

You should put yourself out of your misery and stop jumping to conclusions. There are all kinds of plausible explanations for what happened. Also, she was at work, which is her space, and most people like to keep their personal and professional lives separate. Why don’t you give her a chance to explain, confront her with what you know if she doesn’t tell you what happened, and allow her to talk about it only in the event that this happens. You have no reason to doubt her faithfulness, so why let this birthday lunch with a colleague become more than it ought to be? Tell her what’s on your mind because it is only through open and honest communication that your relationship can grow stronger.

My mother wants me to date women she can approve of, which is uncomfortable because she has all kinds of prejudices. There is a girl in college I really like, and I know she likes me too because we have been flirting for months, but I can’t ask her out because I know my mother will have a serious problem with her. She doesn’t like outspoken women and this girl is very independent. Please help.

Why not make a decision for yourself and then tell your mother why you made it?

