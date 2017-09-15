'The Wall... will continue to be built,' says Donal Trump



Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Republican US President Donald Trump said on Thursday any agreement on protections for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children must be tied to border security and disputed Democratic congressional leaders who said they had reached a deal on the issue.

"No deal was made last night on DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote," Trump wrote on Twitter, adding that "the Wall... will continue to be built." Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives minority leader Nancy Pelosi had said they came to an agreement with Trump at a dinner meeting at the White House Wednesday evening. The White House also disputed any deal regarding the border wall.