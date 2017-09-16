'China opposed to third-party involvement in border disputes'

Amid Japan's push for stepping up investments in India's northeast, China said yesterday that it was opposed to any third-party involvement in the resolution of Sino-India boundary disputes or foreign investments in areas over which it has claims in the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, while reacting to Japan's plans, told the media that China is opposed to any foreign investment in areas where it has disputes with India.

"You also mentioned Act East policy. You must be clear that the boundary of India and China border area has not been totally delimited. We have disputes on the eastern section of the boundary," she said, without directly referring to Arunachal Pradesh which it claims as part of South Tibet.

"We are now trying to seek a solution through negotiations that is acceptable to both sides. Under such circumstances, various parties should respect such aspects and any third party should not be involved in our efforts to resolve the disputes," she said.