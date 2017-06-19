'Donald Trump's Cuba policy takes us back to the Cold War era'



The revised policy aims to halt the flow of US cash to Cuban military

Russia's foreign ministry yesterday said it regretted US President Donald Trump's policy reversal on Cuba, calling it reminiscent of the Cold War era.

"The new line towards Cuba announced by US President Donald Trump takes us back to already half-forgotten rhetoric in the style of the Cold War," the ministry said in a statement.

Trump vowed Friday to overhaul his predecessor Barack Obama's deal to restore ties with Cuba. Moscow said Trump's policy changes showed that "anti-Cuban discourse is still widely in demand." It said that easing of sanctions under Obama was a "well-thought-out political decision in which there were no losers except marginal Castro opponents."