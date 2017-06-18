'LeT perpetrators will be tracked down soon'

J&K DGP says killers of six cops will face the law; announces R10 lakh bounty for LeT commander

Villagers carry LeT leader Junaid Mattoo's body during his funeral near Srinagar. Armed militants offered gun salute to Mattoo. Pic/AFP

The perpetrators of the ambush in which six policemen were killed would "face the law" soon, J&K DGP SP Vaid said on Saturday and announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for LeT commander Bashir Lashkari, who is believed to have orchestrated the attack.

The militants fired at the policemen killed on Friday in an ambush in Achabal in Anantnag district by suspected LeT militants, at close range, "shattering" their faces, Vaid said. "They will face the law and soon you will see results."