10-year-old girl from Mumbai electrocuted after touching live wire

Just a day before her first day in Std V, a 10-year-old girl from Mumbra died from electric shock. The girl was playing badminton with her friends, when she came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot.

According to police, the girl identified as Munira Murtuza Thanewala, was a resident of Silver Arche in Anand Koliwada of Mumbra. On Wednesday night, she was playing with her friends at the Zaini Housing society compound when the incident occurred.

A resident of the building said, "Around 11pm, while they were playing badminton, the shuttlecock fell near the streetlight. When Munira went near the pole to pick it up, she came in contact with it and got electrocuted. It was raining when this happened, so that may be a reason behind the incident."

Too late

On being informed about the incident, the Mumbra police and fire brigade immediately reached the spot. However, by that time Munira had already succumbed to her injuries. Her body was then shifted to Kalwa hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case of accidental death in the matter and are further investigating it.

Speaking to mid-day, the girl's father Murtuza Thanewala, said, "We are still in shock. We cannot understand how this happened."

People who reside nearby said that the incident happened due to the negligence of the residents of the building and the authorities concerned. They said that for the past couple of days the streetlight was exposed to current, yet people did not report about it to the authorities.