12-year-old girl recognises kidnappers who abducted her 8 years ago

A 12-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from her village in Madhya Pradesh was reunited with her parents after she identified her kidnappers in front of the police.

The girl was kidnapped when she was just four years old and handed over to a woman in Mumbai. However, the girl still managed to recognise her kidnappers even after 8 years.

The girl not only identified the couple who abducted her but also the locations where they took her to before eventually selling her.

The couple from Madhya Pradesh were identified as Shivshankar Sisodiya and Ganga Sisodiya.

According to Times of India, the girl's ordeal came to light after she told her classmate in Mumbai that she was playing near a bus stand in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, where her mother ran a bangle shop, when a stranger lured her with biscuits and took her away. The classmate revealed the story to her mother, who in turn contacted her friend Rakhi Sharma, a social worker who alerted the MIDC Police Station at Andheri.

The kidnappers were arrested after Shivshankar Sisodiya himself went to a police station in Satna on realising the cops were looking for his wife Ganga.