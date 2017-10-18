Fourteen people were detained yesterday for bursting firecrackers outside the Supreme Court to protest the temporary ban on the sale of firecrackers by the apex court.



They were protesting the firecracker ban. Pic for representation

The police were informed about the protest outside ‘D’ gate of the Supreme Court. The members, who claimed to be from an outfit Azad Hind Fauj, burst firecrackers outside the apex court.

They were detained and taken to Tilak Marg police station, said a senior police officer.