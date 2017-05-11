17-hour daily ban imposed on heavy vehicles in South Mumbai



Representational picture

Heavy vehicles banned for 17 hours daily from entering South Mumbai by the Mumbai Traffic Police. MRA Marg, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Azad Maidan, Marine Drive, LT Marg and VP Road have been declared as 24-hour no-parking zones for heavy vehicles.

According to DNA, the aim behind the ban is to ease traffic congestion on roads in South Mumbai cause due to the constant plying of heavy vehicles. The Traffic Police's move also benefits pedestrians.

Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic has said that heavy vehicles including luxury buses won't be allowed beyond Wadala from this month during the day. The decision was reached following a meeting with senior officers of the traffic Police.

However, heavy vehicles will be able to ply in South Mumbai from midnight to 7 am in the morning.

South Mumbai residents have lauded the Traffic Police's directive.