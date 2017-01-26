18 die in rain-triggered accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 18 persons were killed and several injured in separate rain-triggered accidents in Pakistan over the last two days. Six persons of a family were killed after their vehicle was washed away by floodwater in Balochistan province on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The province received the heaviest rains in the country. At least 12 others died in separate roof collapse and road accidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Flights at the Islamabad airport were suspended for some time on Tuesday due to heavy rains.

The Balochistan government has issued a travel advisory asking people to avoid some areas. The weather office said heavy downpour and snowfall will continue in parts of Pakistan over the next 24 hours.