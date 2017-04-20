184 mangrove-killing structures come under BMC bulldozer



Civic body demolishes illegal structures in Kandivli

Cracking down on illegal structures that came up around or on mangrove patches, the BMC has demolished 184 of them that were damaging the shrubs in Charkop, Kandivli. The action came after complaints by locals regarding destruction of mangroves.

Tearing them down

Officials from R-south (Kandivli) ward said, the land belongs to the collector, and over the last few years, many residential and commercial structures were constructed there, damaging the mangroves around. "Also, the patch falls in the CRZ; so, construction in the area is anyway a violation of the Environment Protection Act," said an official.

"Out of the 184, two were commercial galas, 12 were concrete, and 170 were shanties. The action was delayed as securing police protection took time. Now, the collector should fence off the area."

Clearing encroachment

The civic body has also demolished over 100 unauthorised structures in Thakur Village area. Officials said 30-odd shanties were razed down and 14 stalls were removed to clear the footpath and roads there.

Sources said officials took action after BMC chief Ajoy Mehta suspended officer of N ward (Ghatkopar) for allowing illegal structures and misleading the administration over development projects.