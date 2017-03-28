19 people die in road mishaps in Manipur



The wreckage of a tourist bus that met with an accident near Chakhumai area. Pic/PTI

Imphal: Nineteen people were yesterday killed and 44 others were injured in three accidents in Manipur.

Eight persons were killed and six were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down and fell into a 300 mt deep gorge at Khongsang in Tamenglong district, police said. The vehicle was on its way to Imphal when the mishap occurred in the afternoon on Jiribam-Imphal National Highway, they said.

In the early hours of the day, 10 people were killed in another road mishap in Senapati district. Police said a tourist bus from Dimapur fell into a stream between Makhan and Chakhumai area killing 10 passengers. 38 others were reported to be injured in the mishap.

In a separate incident, a truck driver was killed in a third road accident at Lairouching in Senapati district yesterday.