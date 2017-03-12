1993 Mumbai blasts: Timeline of events that took place and the aftermath

Police at the scene of one of the blasts. Pic/AFP

The 1993 Bombay bombings were a series of 12 bomb explosions that took place in Mumbai on March 12, 1993. The coordinated attacks were the most destructive bomb explosions in Indian history. It was first of its kind serial bomb blasts across the world.

Here is the chronology of the events:

* Mar 12, 1993: A series of 13 explosions rock Mumbai resulting in 257 fatalities and injuries to 713 others.



* Apr 19: Actor Sanjay Dutt (accused number 117) arrested.



* Nov 4: Over 10,000 page-long primary charge sheet filed against 189 accused, including Dutt.



* Nov 19: Case handed over to CBI.



* Apr 1, 1994: TADA court shifted from city's sessions and civil court to a separate building inside the premises of the Arthur Road Central Jail.



* Apr 10, 1995: 26 accused discharged by the TADA court. Charges framed against the remaining accused. Supreme Court discharges two more accused - travel agent Abu Asim Azmi (now Samajwadi Party MP) and Amjed Meher Baux.



* Apr 19: Trial commences.



* Apr-June: Charges framed against the accused.

* June 30: Two accused, Mohammed Jameel and Usman Jhankanan, turn approvers in the case.

* Oct 14: Dutt granted bail by Supreme Court.

* Mar 23, 1996: Judge J N Patel transfered and elevated as a high court judge.

* Mar 29: P D Kode designated as a special TADA judge for the case.

* Oct 2000: Examination of 684 prosecution witnesses ends.

* Mar 9-July 18, 2001: Accused record their statements.

* Aug 9: Prosecution begins arguments.

* Oct 18: Prosecution completes arguments.

* Nov 9: Defence starts arguments.

* Aug 22, 2002: Defence closes arguments.

* Feb 20, 2003: Dawood gang member Ejaz Pathan produced in court.

* Mar 20, 2003: Mustafa Dossa's remand proceedings and trial separated.

* Sept 2003: Trial ends. Court reserves judgement.

* June 13, 2006: Gangster Abu Salem's trial separated.

* Aug 10: Judge P D Kode says judgement will be pronounced on September 12.

* Sept 12: Court starts delivering the judgement, pronounces four members of the Memon family guilty, acquitsthree. 12 convicts awarded death penalty while 20 were given life sentence.

* Nov 1, 2011: SC begins hearing on appeals filed by the 100 convicts as well as the state.

* Aug 29, 2012: SC reserves its order on the appeals.

* Mar 21, 2013: SC upholds death sentence of Yakub Memon and commutes death sentence of 10 convicts to life term. Life imprisonment of 16 out of 18 convicts also upheld.

* Jul 30: First review petition of Yakub in SC dismissed.

* Aug 14: Scheduled date for execution of first death warrant which was stated.

* Apr 11, 2014: President Pranab Mukherjee rejects Yakub's mercy plea.

* May 26: Yakub informed about his mercy plea.

* Jun 2: SC stays Memon's execution on plea seeking review petitions in death cases to be heard in open court instead of chambers.

* Apr 9, 2015: SC dismisses Memon's second petition seeking review of death sentence which was upheld by apex court.

* Jul 21: SC rejects Memon's curative petition, the last legal remedy to avoid execution of death sentence.

* Jul 23: Memon moves SC seeking stay of execution of his death sentence scheduled for July 30.

* Jul 27: The case faces legal issues in SC regarding curative plea of Memon.

* Jul 28: Two judges' SC bench split over Yakub's plea, refers it to CJI for constituting larger bench.

* Jul 29: SC dismisses Yakub's plea against his execution and says issue of death warrant is in order.

* Jul 29, 2015: He files fresh mercy plea to President.

* Jul 29, 2015: Maharashtra Governor rejects mercy plea, President also turns it down.

* July 30, 2015: Memon files fresh petition before Supreme Court seeking stay on execution. SC rejects it in the wee hours.

*July 30, 2015: Memon is hanged.