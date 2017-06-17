1993 Mumbai serial blasts: A family affair unfolds outside the courtroom



As the verdict was being delivered, police force was deployed outside both the special TADA court and the Arthur Road Jail on Friday. Pic/PTI

Since the special court does not allow the family members of the accused enter the courtroom, all the family members the 1993 blasts accused were waiting outside on Friday. After pronouncing the verdict, Judge GA Sanap allowed the accused to meet their families inside the courtroom.

Mustafa Dossa's daughter, sisters and brother were present, but none of them wanted to speak to the media about the verdict. Firoz Khan alias Hamza's wife, who did not wish to be named, was on the third floor of the same building. She has been a regular visitor to the court. During her previous visits, the couple would share a meal when the court went for a lunch break.

Speaking to mid-day, Firoz, who was shocked with the verdict said, "I am not bigger than Ejaz Pathan, but I have been punished more than he was." His wife said, "We can't change the verdict, but I can say that I didn't expect this. I am very shocked with the order."

Apart from them, Taher Merchant's family, which is his wife, daughter and sons were also present, along with his sister and brother-in-law. Nadeem Kishori, Taher's nephew said, "We will wait for the quantum of sentence and appeal further. We wanted to meet him, but were not allowed. We have not spoken to him after the court pronounced the order." No close relative was present from Abu Salem's family. Abdul Shaikh's brother was around. He seemed relieved after learning his brother had been acquitted in the case.