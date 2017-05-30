3 bikers injured in oil spill on Eastern Express Highway

Representational Pic

Three people, in separate bikes, injured themselves after they skid on the Eastern Express Highway near Mulund junction, following an oil spill on the road late last night. The fire brigade was immediately called to the spot to wash away the oil, in order to prevent any major accident.

Around 11 pm, the police were told of separate accidents on the highway. The traffic police identified the oil spill and informed the fire brigade.

An official from the fire brigade said, “We washed the entire patch and cleared the oil.” Traffic resumed within 45 minutes, the official added.