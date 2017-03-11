31 Maruti employees convicted for 2012 Manesar violence



A file picture of the burnt reception at the factory. Pic/AFP

Gurgaon: A court here yesterday convicted 31 employees of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), including 13 on charges of murder, for the violence at the company’s Maneser plant in August 2012.

Additional District and Sessions Judge R K Goyal also acquitted 117 MSIL employees. A total of 148 workers were arrested and charged with the murder of senior HR officer Awanish Kumar Dev.

The court sentenced 13 employees, on charges of murder and attempt to murder besides rioting and other related offences. The other 18 were convicted on charges of rioting, trespassing, causing hurt and other related offences.

The quantum of punishment will be decided on March 18 during the next hearing.

The violence on August 18, 2012 broke out over wage issues when some employees allegedly torched a section of MSIL facility which claimed the life of Dev, a resident of Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.