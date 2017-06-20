4 'jihadists' killed, 5 held for attacking resort near Bamako



An alleged attacker who was apprehended 30 km from Kangaba tourist resort. Pic/AFP

Mali's government said yesterday five suspected jihadists were in custody after an assault on a popular tourist resort near the capital, Bamako, which left two civilians dead.

Four attackers were killed at the scene, Security Minister Salif Traore told AFP, while 36 hostages were freed following the incident at the Kangaba Le Campement resort on Sunday afternoon, the majority of them French and Malian.

Residents living close to the Kangaba resort had first reported the attack after hearing shots while smoke billowed into the air, with at least one building ablaze, and special forces remained on the scene today, Traore said. So far, no group has claimed responsibility.