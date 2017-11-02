80-year-old man dies in tragic accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

In a tragic incident an 80-year-old man from Thane was killed in a car accident along the Mumbai-Pune Highway on Wednesday. The police say that the victim was driving towards Pune alone as per reports by Hindustan Times.



Representational Image

The accident occurred as he was crossing Khalapur. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a railing. The police are yet to determine why he lost control of the vehicle.

As per an officer at the Khalapur police station, “Tawde suffered severe injuries on his head and other parts of his body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died after sometime.”

The man was identified by the Aadhar card he had in his pocket and his family was duly informed.

The officer also added, “Tawde had undergone an eye operation a month ago. His son had told him he would take him to Pune after a few days. But, Tawde could not wait and decided to drive himself. He was probably unwell and that might have caused him to veer off track.”

The police handed over the body of the deceased after performing a postmortem at a local civic hospital in Khalapur. The postmortem report is awaited.

