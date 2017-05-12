

Robert Vadra at Siddhivinayak Temple

A new Robert?

Robert Vadra appears to be turning over a new leaf. His spirited defence of his mother this week has won him fans (the Gandhi son-in-law had posted an endearing picture of himself with his arm around his mother, with a heartfelt appeal to leave her alone, after a newspaper had questioned her security details).

Yesterday, the sharp dressed businessman, who gives the impression he'd be more at home at a club or a gym, had posted another series of pictures of himself, this time at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, attending the morning arti!

"And life goes on. Being in Mumbai, an early morning visit to Siddhivinayak is always fulfilling. Peace and harmony to all," he commented. Who woulda' thunk?



Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova

Winningly Sania

Things appear to be going smashingly well for tennis star Sania Mirza, who was briefly in Dubai for an endorsement with her husband, the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, before she flew off for her professional commitments, which include the Clay Court Tournament and the forthcoming French Open, where she is competing in the doubles with her new partner Yaroslava Shvedova.

About her new partnership, the star player was gung ho. "Yaroslava and I played a long time ago and had won Washington in 2009," she said, adding, "We always thought we could play well together but the timings never matched, since we were already committed to other people," she said.



Shoaib Malik

As for her training, the effervescent athlete revealed just how gruelling it can be. "Both my training and diet have changed. I am gluten-free for the most part and work a lot more in the gym now that I am older, because it takes a lot more to be in good shape as we age," she said, adding, "The training lasts about four to five hours a day."

Well, the slog appears to have paid off, as not only is she looking in mint condition, but she recently won the quarterfinals at the Clay Court Tournament with Yaroslava too.



Donald Trump

It's all about the money, honey!

Even as the world holds its collective breath and looks on in horror at the extent Donald Trump is prepared to go to damage the presidency of the most powerful nation in the world, by his reckless and irresponsible behaviour, this story, narrated by a credible source, explains just why the 'Orange Wonder' was so keen to win the elections and now to hold onto his position, come hell or high water.



James Comey

According to an associate of one of Trump's Indian business ventures, even when the President-elect was a few days ahead of his inauguration, he appeared to have had only one thing on his mind. "This is the time to make a whole lot of money," he is supposed to have shouted triumphantly to his business partner in India over an international line!

"This and many of his other unbecoming and indiscriminate statements must have surely been recorded by the FBI somewhere," said the associate. "Any surprises why James Comey was dismissed?" How would we know?

The Choo is on the other foot now

Good things happen to those who are patient. According to sources, this recently married society diva, whose ex is said to have not been much of a gentleman when it came to alimony or child support, need not fret any longer, as her financial woes are far behind her. And no, this is not because her handsome new husband is loaded.

"She'll soon be a wealthy woman in her own right, regardless of her partner's loaded dad, as she is on the verge of inheriting a significant fortune," says a source, adding, "Her well-heeled Delhi clan has sold off some land and she is one of the beneficiaries."

Does this mean that she can now stop worrying whether her new father-in-law accepts her or not? "Yes," says the source, adding, "Isn't it ironic that she was being painted as a gold-digger when now the shoe is on the other foot?"

Indeed, we said, and undoubtedly, it's a Jimmy Choo.

Tch Tch

Word comes in that an international chef, who recently set up shop in Bandra, has been on quite a high. But, an incident narrated by a SoBo couple, suggests that success might have gone to his head.

"We had a confirmed reservation for 9 pm and were there dot on time. The receptionist asked us to wait at the bar, which we did. But an hour later, we were still without a table. So, we enquired again, pointing to unoccupied tables and stressing that it was a confirmed reservation, and that we had come from South Mumbai, beating the traffic to make it on time," they said.

At this point, the chef, who happened to be passing by, overheard the conversation and came up to intervene. 'But to our surprise, instead of apologising, he said, "You Indians are always late anyway, so stop complaining. You guys never make it on time in this city!'"

"Of course, we walked out after that in disgust," they said, adding, "What is surprising is that he said this while working in India with an Indian partner and for mainly an Indian clientele."

Oh, dear. May be spending less time clicking selfies with VIPs and honing basic hospitality courtesies are the order of the day.