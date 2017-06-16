Abu Salem held guilty in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts

Abu Salem

A Special TADA Court on Friday found deported mafia don Abu Salem guilty in the March 1993 Mumbai serials blasts which claimed 257 lives.

Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in 2005, was charged with supplying the arms and ammunition, including the deadly RDX, which were used in the blasts.

Besides Salem, four others have also been found guilty under various charges in the same case, as the Special Court delivers its verdict on Friday.