Actor Portia De Rossi alleges that actor Steven Seagal sexually harassed her

Actor Portia De Rossi has alleged that actor Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition for a film role. The 44-year-old actor, wife of TV personality Ellen Degeneres, posted on Twitter that she met Seagal for an audition for a film role at his office where he sexually harassed her.

Steven Seagal. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

“My final audition for a Steven Seagal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘well, I didn’t know if he was your type’,” Rossi posted on Twitter.