The death toll from two suicide and gun attacks on Afghan security forces in southeast Afghanistan has risen to 80 with nearly 300 wounded, officials said on Wednesday, in the bloodiest day in the country in almost five months.



A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil next to a newly fenced border along Paktika province. Pic/AFP

The deadliest of Tuesday's assaults was on a police compound in the city of Gardez in Paktia province where Taliban militants disguised as police detonated three explosive-packed vehicles - including a truck and a Humvee - that cleared the way for 11 gunmen to enter.

At least 60 people, including Paktia police chief Toryalai Abdyani and civilians waiting to collect documents, were killed in the blasts and ensuing battle that lasted around five hours, Gardez deputy director of health Hedayatullah Hamidi said. Some 236 people were also wounded in the assault, he added.

"The first checkpoint for the compound was blown up by a truck bomb. Two other vehicles then entered the compound - one detonated near the second checkpoint and the other rammed into the police chief's office that killed the police chief and his bodyguards," said Paktia governor spokesman Abdullah Hasrat.