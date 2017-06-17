After creating a ruckus, TDP MP Diwakar Reddy refuses to comment



JCâÂÂÂÂDiwakar Reddy (circled) allegedly damaged a printer during the ruckus

TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy, who allegedly created a ruckus on Thursday at the Visakhapatnam airport after he was denied boarding by IndiGo for being late, yesterday said he would not like to comment on the issue.

Reddy allegedly got into a verbal spat with the groundstaff and threw a printer kept at the airline's counter after he was informed that boarding for his flight had closed.

He was finally accommodated on the same flight, but all the major domestic carriers, including IndiGo, later banned him from their flights. "(I have) Nothing to say. I don't want to speak anything," Reddy told reporters with folded hands, when asked if he was apologetic over his actions. Reddy, the Lok Sabha member from Anantapur, has been banned by all domestic airlines following his alleged unruly behaviour.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who belongs to the same party, said he would get the entire incident "enquired into" and will ensure "lawful outcomes" follow.