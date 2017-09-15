Ahmedabad serial blasts Mastermind caught after offensive social media post



The arrested men are suspected to have links with terror outfits. Pic /PTI

Patna: Tausif Khan, the 35-year-old engineer arrested for plotting the serial blasts in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city in 2008, was caught after a cyber cafe owner reported him for a social media post, a top Bihar police officer said on Thursday. The cyber cafe owner in Gaya town, 100 km from state capital Patna, had spotted the prime suspect uploading what he felt was an "objectionable’ post and alerted the police.

Nine years ago, 16 explosions within a span of 70 minutes had killed 56 people in Ahmedabad on 26 July. SK Singhal, a top Bihar police officer at Patna, said Tausif Khan was suspected to be the mastermind of the serial blasts.

Bihar police officer Alok Kumar Singh said the cyber café owner Anurag Basu noticed Tausif and his associate Sanaah Khan uploading "some objectionable posts" on social media and called the local police.

He was initially questioned about the posts and his role in the blasts emerged much later. Agencies