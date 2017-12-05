AIADMK leaders pay homage to Jayalalithaa's memorial

A large number of AIADMK leaders and cadres gathered at late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's memorial here on Tuesday and paid homage on her first death anniversary

A large number of AIADMK leaders and cadres gathered at late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's memorial here on Tuesday and paid homage on her first death anniversary. Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam, cabinet colleagues and party members took out a procession. They were all clad black shirt and white dhoti.



They also observed two minute silence after pledging to stay united and protect the party. Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, at the Apollo Hospital here after being admitted for 75 days following prolonged illness.

