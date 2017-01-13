Aizawl records coldest day ever in recorded history

Aizawl: The mercury in Aizawl dipped to a record low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day in the state ever since the MeT office was setup in the region.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 3.2 degrees Celsius yesterday, Scientific Officer K Lalrammuana said, adding that 3.2 degrees Celsius was the lowest ever temperature recorded in Aizawl.

"Yesterday's reading broke the record of minimum temperature of 3.7 degree Celsius recorded on January 24, 2016 while the lowest maximum temperature ever recorded was on January 21, 2016 at 19.9 degree Celsius," Lalrammuana said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has predicted that the mercury is likely to go down further in the next 48 hours.