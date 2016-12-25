Akhilesh pays kins of queue casualties

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday distributed cheques to the families of martyrs and 14 persons who allegedly lost their lives while standing in queues outside ATMs/banks after demonetisation.

Taking a dig at PM Modi's demonetisation move, he termed cashless economy as a "bigger dream" than "achche din" and said the note ban will be an issue in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

"The dream of cashless economy is a bigger one than achche din... it is however for the government to see how it will be realised," Akhilesh said.