All passengers survive in Russia aircraft crash

Moscow: All passengers aboard the Russian aircraft that crashed in Sakha Republic of the country on Monday, have survived, Defence Ministry said.
At least sixteen persons aboard an Il-18 plane were critically injured, but all passengers and crew have survived, the ministry said.
"Helicopters have evacuated all of them to health centres in Tiksi," the ministry.
The aircraft was believed to be carrying 39 passengers and crew.
Pics: Ex-footballer Gascoigne's step-daughter Bianca is a bombshell
Photos: Priyanka Chopra's dinner outing with Arpita Khan Sharma in Bandra
Photos: Malaika, Saif's son Ibrahim visit Kareena and Taimur at hospital
Spotted: SRK, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem in Bandra
Photos: Malaika Arora Khan, Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport
0 Comments