All passengers survive in Russia aircraft crash

Posted 19-Dec-2016

Moscow: All passengers aboard the Russian aircraft that crashed in Sakha Republic of the country on Monday, have survived, Defence Ministry said.

At least sixteen persons aboard an Il-18 plane were critically injured, but all passengers and crew have survived, the ministry said.

"Helicopters have evacuated all of them to health centres in Tiksi," the ministry.

The aircraft was believed to be carrying 39 passengers and crew.

