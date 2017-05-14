Allahabad man takes to digital transactions; lauded by PM Modi

A city resident, who took to digital transactions and encouraged his acquaintances to do so on the advice of the PM, recently received a letter of appreciation from Narendra Modi who said "the fight against black money gets more strength" by efforts of people like him.

Rahul Ganguli, a private scho­ol employee, was lauded by Modi in a letter dated May 8, which he received in response to a special postcard the city dweller had sent to the PM on the occasion of 150th anniversary of the Allahabad High Court.