Andheri toddler rape: Child rights commission asks how cops will prevent other cases of abuse

This is what the child rights commission wants to know, after the recent arrest of the founder of an Andheri school for sexually assaulting a three-year-old student

With the co-founder of an Andheri school now behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old student, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has asked the police to explain how they can prevent such crimes in the future. Yesterday, the commission asked the police to submit a report on the precautionary measures being taken to protect other children from sexual harassment. The school too has to submit similar report to commission.



Representational Image

"While this case is being dealt with, it is important for us to ensure the safety of all children. For this, it is necessary that the police carry out activities in schools so that children develop confidence in the police and share their problems. Counselling of children by women officers, or the appointment of a police didi who can periodically have talks with children in school - these measures can help in creating a dialogue," said A N Tripathi, secretary of the commission.

The child rights body took suo motu cognisance of the sexual harassment case of the three-year-old. The accused, a 57-year-old school trustee, was arrested a few days after the commission criticised police for its lethargic pace of investigation. Now that the accused are out on bail, the commission also asked the police if they plan to challenge the bail, considering the seriousness of the offence. The police representative responded that the department will seek legal opinion on the matter. Advocate S Balakrishnan, representing the complainant, said, "The complaint is registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. It is a serious offence and we demand to know how the accused were so easily given bail. We will apply for cancellation of bail." Despite mid-day's attempts to contact the school authorities, they were not available for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here