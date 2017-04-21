Another non-bailable warrant issued against Dr Zakir Naik



Zakir Naik

The Special National Investigation Agency court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Zakir Naik after the NIA filed an application before the court in the morning.

In its application, NIA said, "Naik has been promoting enmity between different religious groups in India through his public speeches and lectures. He has also incited Muslim youth and terrorists in India and abroad to commit unlawful activities and terrorist acts. These activities of Dr Naik and his associates are causing disaffection against government of India and are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony among various communities."

The application further said, "Investigations by NIA has brought on record that Naik has been encouraging and aiding his followers through his public speeches, lectures and talks, to promote, on ground of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between different religious communities and groups. On a number of occasions, his public speeches have led to communal tension and imminent violence."

NIA also posited that "Naik is staying abroad to evade arrest. The person is urgently required for investigations to unearth the entire conspiracy and for which a non-bailable warrant is required." Following the filing, the court issued the warrant. This is second issued NBW against Naik.