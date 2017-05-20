Mumbai: Another runaway prisoner brought back within 24 hours

While he was being escorted from the main gate to the jail premises, he gave a jerk to the constable’s hand, pushed him and escaped



Harrison Anthony changed his appearance to hoodwink the cops

Just a week after an undertrial was nabbed within 48 hours of him escaping from the Arthur Road jail, another prisoner managed to flee from the premises, taking advantage of a traffic jam. However, even though he changed his look to mislead the cops, it just took the Kalachowky police a day to arrest him once again. Acting on reliable information, they nabbed him from the same area on Friday night.

Thief and rapist

The MRA Marg police had arrested Harrison Joseph Anthony (37), a resident of Kokari Agaar, Antop Hill, in a burglary case last year. He has also been involved in two more criminal cases, which includes the rape of a minor in 2014. He forcefully developed physical relation with the girl and later married her. A police officer said that he faces charges under the POCSO Act and was in jail since last year.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday when Anthony was taken to the sessions court for hearing of the POCSO case.

"On returning, when constable Prabhakar Gaikwad from the Local Arms (LA)-1 unit was escorting him to the jail from the main gate, Anthony gave a jerk to his hand, pushed him and ran away," said an officer from NM Joshi Marg police station.

He further said, "Gaikwad chased him for a long time, but even then he managed to escape, taking advantage of the traffic jam."

Search on

Speaking to mid-day, deputy commissioner of police, zone III, Akhilesh Singh said, "A case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) has been registered against Anthony at NM Joshi Marg police station."

Sources from the Local Arms unit said that Gaikwad has been suspended till further inquiry in the case.