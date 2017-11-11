Arms smuggler held with 21 country made pistols

The police today arrested a person here and seized 21 country-made pistols from him, an official said.



Representation pic

He was arrested by a police team from the Tigri roundabout where a search operation was launched on the basis of a tip-off, SP Akash Tomar said.

The officer said that 21 country-made pistols of different bores were seized. He has been identified as Kausar, a native of Shamli district, he said.

He has confessed that he used to smuggle firearms to criminal groups in Noida, Vijay Nagar and other districts of the National Capital Region, the SP claimed.