Generous Samaritans have opened their hearts and purse strings to help Aspi Sepoy get back on his feet. About 338 donors from across the world have so far contributed over Rs 64 lakh for the treatment and well-being of the Udvada museum curator, who lost both his legs while boarding a train at Udvada station after he slipped between the platform gap.



Sepoy is undergoing treatment at the BD Petit Parsee General Hospital

"As of October 17, in response to our public appeal, 338 donors from all parts of the world have sent contributions amounting to Rs 64,60,119," said Dinshaw Tamboly, of The World Zoroastrian Organisation Trust (WZOT).

Also read: Udvada accident victim says, 'I will stand on my feet, take the train again'



Aspi Sepoy with his family

WZOT has been following up the matter since day 1 and had appealed to the public to support Aspi's treatment and welfare. Tamboly said Aspi has been making good progress and within the next few days, measurements for fabricating his prosthetic legs are scheduled to be undertaken.

Also read: Gap between platform and station in Parsi town Udvada costs man both legs

In a September 26 report, Aspi, who is currently undergoing treatment at the BD Petit Parsee General Hospital had told mid-day, "I will get back on my feet and work," promising to do so this to raise his two children.

"Once the prosthetic legs are fixed and Aspi has been discharged, the surplus amount will be invested by WZOT and the interest received will be paid to him on a monthly basis, till the time he becomes fully accustomed to using the prosthetics and once again becomes independent. Thereafter, the funds will be applied to support other medical appeals received," Tamboly said.

"We are thankful to Dr. Jamshed Bunshah and Dr. Jehanbux Chichgar and their teams at the Parsee General Hospital, to counsellor Binaifer K. Sahukar for providing their services gratis; also to the nursing and other administration and staff at the hospital who have been providing excellent care and service," he added.

Also view: Photos: Politicians who have come from the world of entertainment



