Arrested businessman dies of heart attack, 2 policemen suspended for negligence

A 43-year-old businessman, who was taken into custody along with another person for allegedly creating ruckus in Tri Nagar area here, died of heart attack, police said today. Two police personnel were suspended for alleged negligence in the case, they said. Khulbushan Chaturvedi and a youth were picked up by the police late last night and taken to Keshav Puram police station.



Representational Pic

According to police, Chaturvedi complained of pain and suffered a stroke. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The family members of the businessman, however, claimed that the police failed to give adequate medical attention to Chaturvedi, leading to his death. They said a youth was drinking liquor in front of their house, and Chaturvedi objected to the same, which led to a confrontation between the two.

A PCR call was made and both the parties were picked up by the police. "We were discussing the matter at the police station when at 1.30 am, Chaturvedi complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He was given water, but his condition started deteriorating.

"One of his relatives took him to the Fortis Hospital at Shalimar Bagh. The hospital declared him brought dead," said Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson of Delhi Police. He said an assistant police commissioner has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter. "A medical board comprising three doctors will be carrying out the autopsy of the victim," the spokesperson said.

Two ASIs have been placed under suspension for alleged negligent behaviour while handling the PCR call in the case, said the officer. "A case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC has been registered at the Keshav Puram police station on the complaint of the brother of the deceased. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch. Further action will be taken after the postmortem report," said the officer.

