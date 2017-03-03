Arun Jaitley says nationalism is a bad word only in India



Arun Jaitley

Varanasi: Union Minster Arun Jaitley yesterday said nationalism is considered a bad word only in India even as he accused the opposition parties of “orchestrating” the Ramjas College row ahead of the UP Assembly polls. Jaitley, at a press conference, said the debate was not started by the BJP government, but the party will participate whenever there is a discussion on nationalism.

“Nationalism is a good word, but it is considered bad only in India,” he said. On the Ramjas College row, he alleged, “The row was the deliberate creation of the opposition which fuelled a debate on nationalism ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections just like the ‘award wapsi’ controversy had broken out during the Bihar Assembly polls.”

“As soon the Bihar Assembly elections were over then the award wapsi row died down. This row has been orchestrated by the opposition,” he alleged.