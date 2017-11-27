Asia's largest cattle fair begins in Bihar

The fairground is an extensive 500 acres of land near the confluence of the Ganga and Gandak rivers

Sonepur cattle fair, considered as Asia's largest such, kicked-off in Bihar on Thursday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi inaugurated the fair, terming it the "pride of India and not only of Bihar".

"The government will develop this on the lines of a world fair to attract more and more domestic and foreign tourists in the coming years." The cattle fair is held annually, beginning on Kartik Poornima, at Sonepur in Saran district, about 30 km from Patna. It will continue for a month.

The fairground is an extensive 500 acres of land near the confluence of the Ganga and Gandak rivers. Cows, buffaloes, oxen, goats, horses, donkeys, monkeys, rabbits, bears, cats and guinea pigs are traded at the fair. Boat rides and free elephant rides at the fair have become very popular among visitors.