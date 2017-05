Representational Image

Guwahati: Assam government employees practising Islam have been allowed to leave the office at 4:30 pm, half an hour earlier than the scheduled time, during the ongoing Ramzan month.

The move is on the condition that they will have to report at the office half an hour earlier at 9:30 am, an official release said here today.

Employees working at the state secretariat may also avail this facility subject to the disposal of Assembly related works, if any.