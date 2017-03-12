Assembly elections: BJP rides anti-incumbency wave

State sees such an impressive tally first time in 16 years; Congress suffers double whammy

Dehradun: BJP got a massive victory in Uttarakhand, winning 57 of the 70 seats to storm to power, reducing the Congress to minuscule minority in the assembly, with a tally of just 11 seats.

Two seats went to Indepe­n­dents. It is for the first time in the 16-year history of Uttarakhand that a party has emerged with an impressive tally like this.

BJP leaders attributed it to the Modi wave and a strong anti-incumbency against Ha­rish Rawat, who lost both the seats he contested.

The Congress suffered a double whammy as Pradesh Congress Committee president Kishore Upadhyay also lost in Sahaspur.

Big Loser

Harish Rawat

Loses both Kichcha and Haridwar Rural, Takes blames for Cong's poor show, resigns as CM