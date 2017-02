Rohtak (Haryana): Unable to rob an ATM, miscreants set the machine on fire in Haryana's Rohtak town on Thursday, police said.

The State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Gandhi Camp area was targetted by robbers, who held the guard hostage and tried to break into the it.

"Having failed to take the money out, the thieves set it on fire in frustration," police officials said.