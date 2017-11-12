Autonomy without changing borders only solution possible: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that autonomy for both parts of divided Kashmir without changing borders is the only possible solution to the Kashmir problem. "Ours is a landlocked state between three nuclear countries including India, Pakistan and China. I, therefore, believe Azadi is not possible nor workable. The part of the state under Pakistan belongs to them as our part belongs to India," Abdullah, who is also the National Conference President, told media here.



Farooq Abdullah. Pic/PTI

"Both India and Pakistan must sit together with the people of both parts of Kashmir and work out internal autonomy for both parts within the existing borders." Asked to comment on Centre's special representative, Dineshwar Sharma's statement that his recent five-day long visit was successful and that he would do his best to talk to Kashmiri separatist leadership as well, Abdullah said: "What Dineshwar Sharma said is not for me to comment on." "But, I believe no talks between Delhi and Srinagar would bear the desired result because it is an issue between India and Pakistan. These two countries need to sit together and decide the issue taking people of both parts of Jammu and Kashmir into confidence," he said.